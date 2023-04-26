Sunshine comes to an end with increased rain chances on the way

Sunshine will gradually come to an end with an increase in cloud coverage along with rain chances returning to the area by Thursday morning.

Today will start off with mostly sunny skies before we see a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the afternoon hours. Despite the increasing clouds, conditions will stay rather dry, a light sprinkle is possible through the early afternoon hours but nothing that will accumulation or lead to wet conditions. Winds will be light up to 15 mph with temperatures rising into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or two after midnight as temperatures slowly drop into the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be pleasant temperature wise but will have on and off showers. Showers will be very isolated through the early morning hours before a period of dry conditions with cloudy skies sticks around through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper-60s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Thursday mid-afternoon, we will see shower chances return to the area, starting off isolated before becoming scattered through the evening and late night hours. Rain chances will once again become isolated before fizzling out for another break through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures returning to the area. Scattered shower chances return to the area throughout the day with temperatures rising into the mid-50s. Winds will be relatively light up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Friday night we will see shower chances diminish with partly cloudy skies after midnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances along with a few thunderstorms possible through the early to mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon with winds becoming breezy up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Saturday night we may see a few lingering showers into the late night hours before we have shower chances slowly fizzle out. Temperatures will dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine through the first half of the day with gradual clearing taking place through the second half of the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s across the area with a breeze sticking around up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Sunday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures rising into the mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with mostly sunny skies and more pleasant temperatures as they rise into the upper-50s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be calmer reaching up to 10 mph throughout the day. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph sticking around. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with some morning cloud coverage before we see some afternoon sunshine in the area. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs rising into the upper-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with sunshine across the area. Temperatures will be wonderful with highs hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours as winds increase up to 15 mph. Friday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

