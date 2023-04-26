Warm Thursday; a cooler, showery weekend ahead

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

After Thursday, our overall weather pattern will change, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Next week will be mostly dry with temperatures climbing back into the 60s by midweek.

Take some time to enjoy the weather Thursday and Friday, because cooler, showery weather is in the forecast for the weekend and into next week. The rest of this afternoon will see increasing clouds with high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, with temps dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak. A few sprinkles are possible after midnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with scattered clouds, a few late day sprinkles and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will move across the region on Friday, marking the beginning of a change in our weather pattern that will bring cooler temps and scattered showers through the weekend and into next week. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temps in the mid to upper 50s. We will see a little sunshine on Saturday, but there will also be scattered showers, especially in the morning and again later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be breezy and colder with scattered showers at highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We will dry out after Sunday and temperatures will slowly begin to climb back into the upper 50s to low 60s by the middle of next week.

