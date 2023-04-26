Your Photos
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:20 PM Tuesday at the intersection of 170th street and 260th avenue when a motorcycle and car collided.

Authorities identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jeremy Otto, 38, of Wells, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, Andrew Olson, 30, of Fairmont, was treated at the scene.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fairmont Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Granada First Responders, Fairmont Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

