Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The one-month mark is quickly approaching in the search to find a missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury.

The Winona Police Department and Winona Emergency Manager are making new requests to property owners in Winona and Filmore Counties. Investigators are asking property owners in these counties to report old wells from before 1925, old homesteads, windmills or windmill bases. Investigators are also asking people to report any sinkholes that are accessible by car. Authorities said this information is not available in records and could lead to new searches.

To report any of these items on your property, contact search@co.winona.mn.us.

Law enforcement is also partnering with Kingsbury’s family in requesting all property owners in these counties place a blue check mark in an easily visible location if you consent to having your property searched. Volunteers will only look for Kingsbury, signs of a disturbance or something out of the ordinary. They will not enter homes or other structures on the property.

Once the property has been searched, volunteers will tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post letting others know the property has been checked. If you have searched your own property, tie a blue ribbon outside to let others know.

Authorities are asking again, if you are going to search, make safety your top priority.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.