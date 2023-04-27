Your Photos
Building confidence: YWCA Mankato’s Girls on the Run program

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Girls on the Run of Greater Mankato was established in 2008 to serve girls in the 3rd through 5th grade. Their mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. Transportation is provided after school to the various locations, Evening sites need to provide their own transportation. For more information or to get involved, click here.

