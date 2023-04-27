Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cooler, showers this weekend; sunny and warmer next week

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a really nice Thursday, our weather pattern will change a bit as we head into the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. The wind will also increase by late weekend into early next week. While that may sound a bit daunting, it’s important to note that the weekend will not be a washout. Showers will be scattered and light, with only around a tenth of an inch of total rainfall from now through Sunday. By early next week, we will dry out, and temperatures will begin to climb with an extended stretch of pleasant, spring-like weather in the forecast for next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mild high temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered light showers developing after midnight. Temps will drop into the upper 40s by daybreak. Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a few light showers and highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend will bring more of the same. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. It is also the coldest day on the 10 Day Forecast, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, things are going to get better. The system responsible for clouds and showers this weekend will move east, and warmer, more pleasant weather will roll in and stay for a while. High temps will climb into the 60s, possibly even into the 70s by midweek and stay there for at least a few days.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

Spotty showers likely through the end of the week, upcoming weekend ahead of more pleasant...
Spotty showers through the weekend, pleasant conditions next week
Spotty showers likely through the end of the week, upcoming weekend ahead of more pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-27-2023 - clipped version
KEYC Weather
Warm Thursday; a cooler, showery weekend ahead
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather