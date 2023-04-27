Cooler, showers this weekend; sunny and warmer next week

After a really nice Thursday, our weather pattern will change a bit as we head into the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. The wind will also increase by late weekend into early next week. While that may sound a bit daunting, it’s important to note that the weekend will not be a washout. Showers will be scattered and light, with only around a tenth of an inch of total rainfall from now through Sunday. By early next week, we will dry out, and temperatures will begin to climb with an extended stretch of pleasant, spring-like weather in the forecast for next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mild high temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered light showers developing after midnight. Temps will drop into the upper 40s by daybreak. Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a few light showers and highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend will bring more of the same. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. It is also the coldest day on the 10 Day Forecast, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, things are going to get better. The system responsible for clouds and showers this weekend will move east, and warmer, more pleasant weather will roll in and stay for a while. High temps will climb into the 60s, possibly even into the 70s by midweek and stay there for at least a few days.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.