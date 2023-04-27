Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fallen MnDOT workers honored

FILE - This morning, MnDOT Districts around the state honored workers who have died while...
FILE - This morning, MnDOT Districts around the state honored workers who have died while working on road projects. Tomorrow, April 28, has been proclaimed as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, MnDOT Districts around the state honored workers who have died while working on road projects.

MnDOT says since 1960, 35 employees and 16 contractors have fallen while performing their duties.

They were remembered in a ceremony this morning at MnDOT District 7 headquarters in Mankato.

Tomorrow, April 28, has been proclaimed as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, the I-35W bridge will honor those fallen workers by being lit orange overnight.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

MN Gov. Tim Walz signs three bills into law this morning to “protect Minnesotan’s rights” as...
Gov. Walz signs rights rights protections into law
U.S. Highway 169 in Saint Peter, Minnesota, is pictured.
Highway 169/22/99 construction to begin May 1
As nationwide pilot shortage continues, Minnesota State University Mankato 141 Training Center...
Opportunities for aviation students rise after pilot shortage
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Visitation, funeral planned for Muscatine man found dead in Iowa City