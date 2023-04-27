Fallen MnDOT workers honored

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, MnDOT Districts around the state honored workers who have died while working on road projects.

MnDOT says since 1960, 35 employees and 16 contractors have fallen while performing their duties.

They were remembered in a ceremony this morning at MnDOT District 7 headquarters in Mankato.

Tomorrow, April 28, has been proclaimed as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, the I-35W bridge will honor those fallen workers by being lit orange overnight.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.