Gov. Walz signs rights rights protections into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed three bills into law this morning to “protect Minnesotan’s rights” as the governor’s office puts it.

After securing a trifecta majority, DFL lawmakers were able to pass legislation this session allowing gender-affirming health care, banning conversion therapy in the state, as well as protecting people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota.

The governor was joined by several DFL leaders and advocates for the bills, which are now law, in the signing this morning in St. Paul.

“I don’t know how hard this concept is to understand,” said Gov. Walz. “When someone else is given basic rights, others don’t lose theirs. We’re not cutting a pie here. We’re giving basic rights to every single Minnesotan rights to make the decisions about their own body that they feel is best for them.”

More coverage of the governor’s bill signing will be featured tonight on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.