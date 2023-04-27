Highway 169/22/99 construction to begin May 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on Hwys 169, 22 and 99 in South St. Peter is set to begin on Monday.

This summer’s projects include adding a second turn lane on southbound Hwy 169 at the intersection with Hwy 22 to create a dual turn lane.

A J-Turn will be constructed at the intersection with Hwy 99.

During the first phase of construction, Hwy 169 traffic will be reduced to two-way in the southbound lane.

Hwy 22 south of St. Peter will be detoured to Hwy 99 and Le Sueur County Road 21 as well as Shanaska Creek Rd.

In the second phase of construction, expected in July, Hwy 99 west of St. Peter will be closed.

MnDOT says traffic restrictions are expected to change through out the project timeline, more information is available on the project website.

