HyLife Foods of Windom files for bankruptcy

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Hylife Foods, the pork processing plant in Windom, filed for bankruptcy Thursday.

According to documents filed in Delaware, HyLife filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the paperwork, HyLife Foods has between 200-999 creditors and between $100,000,001-$500 million of both assets and liabilities.

Just two weeks ago the company notified the state it may close operations as it seeks a sale, impacting more than 1,000 employees.

You can view the bankruptcy documents here.

