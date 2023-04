MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team (29-11) edged Winona State 4-3 to open up its Wednesday doubleheader, but fell 5-3 in game two for the series split at Bowyer Field.

The Mavericks close out Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition with a 19-6 record.

