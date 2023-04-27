Opportunities for aviation students rise after pilot shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The need for more pilots is higher than ever. For current aviation students at Minnesota State University Mankato, a pilot shortage is an opportunity for their careers to take off

As nationwide pilot shortage continues, Minnesota State University Mankato 141 Training Center is growing and aiding the demand for incoming pilots.

Jeff Peterson, Faculty Chair of the Aviation Department. spoke on the shortage of pilots nationwide and what that means for the students.

“There’s never been a better time to become a pilot,” said Peterson. “I’ve never seen it like this before. Right now, airlines need pilots, and when they hire pilots, [then] corporate flight departments need pilots. Everybody needs Pilots right now. So it’s a great time to get into the career and get started”

Minnesota State University Mankato is responding to the need of more pilots by preparing 600 students for careers in the aviation industry.

“The university has so many programs to offer their students,” said Peterson. “So, this being one more we have a very high retention rate. When students start, they stick around and they graduate and they are off to successful careers in the airline. So it all bodes well for the University as a whole.”

As the need for more pilots grow, the excitement from students grow more as opportunities arise for them to accomplish their goals.

“[It’s] very, very exciting to see all these opportunities come up,” said MSU Aviation student Emily Eslinger. “As these airlines notice this demand is growing so, so much, they bring up all these new opportunities, these new student path programs to go through; different things that you can look into and it’s just super awesome to see that as a student.”

