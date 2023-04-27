Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Schools gear up for Bike to School Day

The annual event is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among both students and parents alike.
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Your Morning commuters will look a little different next week!

Next Thursday is the state’s annual Bike to School Day.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) expects thousands of students to participate from all across Minnesota on May 3.

The annual event is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among both students and parents alike.

More than 130 Minnesota schools have already registered Bike to School Day events and more are expected.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

Working it all out at Gray Duck CrossFit
Moving in: Making the next big step in a relationship
Schools gear up for Bike to School Day
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD