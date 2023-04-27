Schools gear up for Bike to School Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Your Morning commuters will look a little different next week!

Next Thursday is the state’s annual Bike to School Day.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) expects thousands of students to participate from all across Minnesota on May 3.

The annual event is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among both students and parents alike.

More than 130 Minnesota schools have already registered Bike to School Day events and more are expected.

