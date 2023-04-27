Spotty showers through the weekend, pleasant conditions next week

Isolated to scattered showers are likely through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend before more pleasant conditions with sunshine return through next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with on and off rain chances throughout the day. The morning will consist of very spotty/isolated showers from a sprinkle to very light rainfall around the area possible. Temperatures will be mild starting in the 40s and 50s ahead of rising into the upper-60s and low-70s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Winds will be on the breezy side, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Winds will likely calm down to around 15 mph overnight. More prominent/scattered showers are projected to move across the area west to east through the mid to late afternoon hours and again through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning. The good news is, regardless of the isolated or scattered rain chances, rain totals will be very light with only trace amounts up to a tenth of an inch possible by Friday morning.

Friday will remain rather cloudy with more scattered showers mainly through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s with scattered rain chances becoming spotty/isolated through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 20 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. We may continue to see isolated chances continue before becoming scattered once again by Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-40s. Again, rain totals will remain light with only a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain possible. Most of the area will likely hover around a tenth of an inch.

Saturday will continue with cloudy skies and spotty showers ranging from isolated to scattered throughout the day. Despite the rain chances, rain totals will once again remain light with another tenth of an inch to quarter of an inch possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the low-50s with winds up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area with stronger winds moving into the area. Winds will likely range between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. We may see some on and off rain showers in portions of the area through the afternoon hours before those rain chances finally fizzle out of the area overnight while temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy with stronger winds sticking around the area. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the low-50s as winds continue to reach up to 25 mph and gusts reach up to 35 mph at times. Monday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

More pleasant conditions consisting of sunshine and warmer temperatures will start to return to the area throughout Tuesday and continue into next weekend. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the rest of the week with temperatures slowly rising and hovering in the 60s, from the mid to upper-60s. Temperatures may dip into the lower-60s by the start of the weekend before returning to the mid-60s by the weekend. Winds will breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts reaching between 20 and 30 mph at times. Overnight temperatures Tuesday will dip into the mid-30s, while overnight temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the week will dip into the mid to upper-40s.

