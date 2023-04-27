Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Visitation, funeral planned for Muscatine man found dead in Iowa City

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.(Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A visitation is set for Thursday for a man found dead after he was missing for a week in Iowa City.

Loved ones reported Cristian Martinez of Muscatine missing on April 15.

He was last seen in downtown Iowa City in the alley behind the bar Bardot. Police found the 20-year-old’s body a week later near Napoleon Park.

Investigators have not released how he died as officials conduct an autopsy.

A visitation is planned from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Muscatine.

It will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, at 1931 Houser Street.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Muscatine at Saint Mary Mathias Catholic Church.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

FILE - MN Gov. Tim Walz signs three bills into law this morning to “protect Minnesotan’s...
Gov. Walz signs rights rights protections into law
U.S. Highway 169 in Saint Peter, Minnesota, is pictured.
Highway 169/22/99 construction to begin May 1
As nationwide pilot shortage continues, Minnesota State University Mankato 141 Training Center...
Opportunities for aviation students rise after pilot shortage
The annual event is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among...
Schools gear up for Bike to School Day