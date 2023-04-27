Visitation, funeral planned for Muscatine man found dead in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A visitation is set for Thursday for a man found dead after he was missing for a week in Iowa City.

Loved ones reported Cristian Martinez of Muscatine missing on April 15.

He was last seen in downtown Iowa City in the alley behind the bar Bardot. Police found the 20-year-old’s body a week later near Napoleon Park.

Investigators have not released how he died as officials conduct an autopsy.

A visitation is planned from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Muscatine.

It will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, at 1931 Houser Street.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Muscatine at Saint Mary Mathias Catholic Church.

