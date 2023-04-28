Your Photos
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

