A cooler, showery weekend; sunny and warmer next week

After a really nice day on Thursday, our weather pattern has changed, and it will be cooler and cloudy with scattered showers throughout the upcoming weekend. Showers will gradually end from west to east on Sunday, with dry, warmer weather in the forecast for most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers, and temperatures in the low 50s. Showers will gradually end from west to east throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 40s by daybreak.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially around lunchtime and into the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy, cooler, and windy with off and on sprinkles. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, our pattern will begin to shift to something a little more pleasant. Next week will be mostly dry with temperatures gradually warming throughout the week. Highs will likely reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by mid to late week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.