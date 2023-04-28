Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Duluth woman receives major national Red Cross award

Amy Leopold
Amy Leopold(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman is being celebrated with one of the highest honors a Red Cross volunteer can get.

Amy (Schreyer) Leopold was chosen out of 100,000 people nationwide for this year’s Red Cross Youth Leadership Award.

It’s given to a standout volunteer who’s under 24 years old.

Leopold is a St. Scholastica graduate student and a youth board member with the local Red Cross.

She donates her time by doing things like installing smoke alarms, performing outreach, and writing thank you cards to veterans.

The person who nominated her says Leopold’s consistency is unmatched and that she’s very dedicated to the cause.

Leopold says she wouldn’t have received this award if it wasn’t for her entire team.

“If I could tear that award into 1,000 pieces and pass it out to all of our volunteers I would because I think every single one of our volunteers in this region is so well deserving of this award as well,” Leopold said.

Leopold attended a ceremony in Washington D.C. this week where she got to receive her award in person.

Amy Leopold receiving the award in Washington DC.
Amy Leopold receiving the award in Washington DC.(Red Cross)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

On and off showers continue through the weekend before more pleasant and quiet weather moves in...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-28-2023 - clipped version
The Mankato girls lacrosse team battles Rochester Century at home on Apr. 27, 2023.
Rochester Century dominant in win against Mankato
The Mankato East baseball team battles New Prague at home on Apr. 27, 2023.
East falls at home to New Prague
The Mankato West softball team battles the Owatonna Huskies at home on Apr. 27, 2023.
West defends home turf in win against Owatonna