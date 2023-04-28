Former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer brings ‘party’ to Madison Lake for NFL Draft

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer (1997-1990) hosted a watch party at The Anchor Bar & Grill in Madison Lake on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft. Kramer previewed the draft with Mary Rominger as the Vikings have a chance to secure their quarterback for the future.

Tommy Kramer: When I was getting drafted, Fran Tarkenton was the quarterback then, so two years between us playing, so it’s probably something they’re going to do, get another quarterback. Kirk Cousins is the starter, so just try and get someone who can pick up from him.

Mary Rominger: From your perspective having been a quarterback, you have a lot of trust in the Vikings’ front office, can you speak to that with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell. Why should Vikings fans feel confident in who is making the decisions?

TK: They signed those guys to do what they’re doing as far as getting what we want in our team. They’re going to try to get the best - if they get a quarterback they probably won’t play for sometime, like me.

MR: Can you share what it means to you to be able to go throughout Minnesota, small towns and meet fans who watched you when you were playing?

TK: Mostly the older people, but it’s fun to reach people that have never seen me and I’ve never seen them. It’s nice to come out.

