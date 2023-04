MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Some Madelia folks showing are off their super powers recently. A local brewery, Lost Sanity, recently won a top award in the state! Lost Sanity was named March Madness top beer, Paloma, beating out other breweries in the state. Kelsey and Lisa took a look at what the buzz (no pun intended) is all about!

