MnDOT honors workers killed on MN roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When motorists hit the roads on their way to their destinations, they need to remember MnDOT’s road crews and the state patrol’s troopers report to work on those roads.

They are risking their safety every day.

Yesterday, MnDOT honored the dozens of workers who have died in the line of duty, ahead of Workers Memorial Day.

For Workers Memorial Day in Minnesota, it is important that motorists work together to keep roads safe for everyone and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Whether it’s our Troopers who have perished in line of duty or MnDOT workers, they’re all our partners and it’s an opportunity to pay our respects to them to honor them and to memorialize that ultimate sacrifice that they made for us,” said Capt. Jean Celensky of the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to MnDOT, since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

MnDOT District Engineer, Craig Ous, shares the role they play in keeping workers safe.

“What we really need people to do ... is to take the time to be safe,” said Ous. “[People need to] take the time to ensure that they have the right equipment; take the time that they understand their equipment -- and that’s what we can do and we can be safe within the work zone.”

BELT Award recipient Nate Lamont is here today, thanks to a seatbelt, and to share how he believes the public can contribute to the safety of MnDOT workers.

“Be aware if you see orange signs out there if you see flashing lights or if you see us,” said Lamont. “Please slow down. We’d like to go home, too.”

