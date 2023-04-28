MnDOT to reopen Highway 19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will be free to travel on Highway 19 again.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will reopen Hwy 19, east of Henderson, to Hwy 169 at 11 a.m., later today.

The highway was closed on Apr. 21 because of flooding from the Minnesota River.

Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution through the area as water levels near the roadway are still high.

