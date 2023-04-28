Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT to reopen Highway 19

FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will reopen Hwy 19, east of...
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will reopen Hwy 19, east of Henderson, to Hwy 169 at 11 a.m., later today.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will be free to travel on Highway 19 again.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will reopen Hwy 19, east of Henderson, to Hwy 169 at 11 a.m., later today.

The highway was closed on Apr. 21 because of flooding from the Minnesota River.

Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution through the area as water levels near the roadway are still high.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

For Workers Memorial Day in Minnesota, it is important that motorists work together to keep...
MnDOT honors workers killed on MN roads
These new laws will protect rights to access an abortion and gender-affirming care, and ban the...
Gov. Walz signs three bills to ‘protect Minnesotans’ rights’
Gov. Walz signs three bills to ‘protect Minnesotans’ rights’
On and off showers continue through the weekend before more pleasant and quiet weather moves in...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-28-2023 - clipped version