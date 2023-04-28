Scattered showers continue, pleasant conditions next week

Scattered showers will likely continue on and off today through Sunday evening before we have more quiet and pleasant weather move into the area next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the morning and afternoon hours. A cold front will move through the area bringing these showers, which will lead to a breeze in the area and cooler temperatures. We will have temperatures top out in the low to mid-50s by this afternoon with winds increasing up to 20 mph. Showers will start to fizzle out for the day between 6 and 7 pm this evening leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures falling to a low of 40 by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with more scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s across the area with winds reaching up to 20 mph. Showers will start to fizzle out between 11 pm and 12 am Sunday morning. At this point, rain totals for Friday and Saturday will range between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rain. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and light rain chances through the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be rather strong ranging between 25 and 35 mph with gusts reaching up to 45 mph at times. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day with a chance for light showers around the area through the late afternoon hours and into the evening hours. Showers will clear out late leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible before we have gradual clearing take place. Temperatures will start to warm back up, though staying cooler with highs in the low-50s. Winds will remain on the stronger side ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Monday night will become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will be fantastic as a high pressure moves into the area. The high pressure will bring in quieter weather, sunshine, and warmer temperatures.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will hover in the upper-50s and low-60s with sunshine across the area. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will dip into the upper-30s and low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through next weekend will remain on the sunny side with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will continue to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times throughout the week.

Next weekend we may see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a stray shower possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s. Mostly sunny skies will return by Sunday with temperatures rising back into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours.

