MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West Scarlets softball team defeated Owatonna 3-1 Thursday night at home.

The Mankato West softball team battles the Owatonna Huskies at home on Apr. 27, 2023. (KEYC)

The Scarlets improve to 7-1 overall.

