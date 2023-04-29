House of Hope men’s drug addiction program closing after 50 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House of Hope men’s residential program in Mankato is closing its doors after 50 years. They say it’s because of the impact of COVID-19, a shortage of employees, including alcohol and drug counselors.

Mark Johnson, President and CEO of the House of Hope said, “It’s part of our chapter that is closing. We’ve had amazing staff over the years that have just all cared and given everything they could to get back to the clients and help them grow as well.”

Despite closing its doors, House of Hope will still have some of their main services available to the people who need them.

“Certainly will have our outpatient going our IOP program is still going to continue to go there is silver housing. That’s also around the area. What we’re currently doing with. Our current clients is we’re finding places for them to go before the closure. You want to make sure we take care of our clients and also that is our number one goal right now,” added Johnson.

Andrew Carr, vice president of operations, shares his hopes for the organization despite this major change.

“Well, my hope is is we continue to expand our downtown outpatient program and we continue to serve clients in need and people in need in the community and that we can use the funds that we receive from selling the program to reinvest in the community,” said Carr.

Overall, the House of Hope organization is not giving up its efforts in helping the men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“I guess the biggest thing is we’re not done fighting,” said Johnson. “We’re going to continue to carry the mission. It’s been around like I said for over 50 years and so I think it’s imperative that we keep our vision on helping people because that’s what we do best and our passion is there and and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Even though they are moving forward, they recognize the support and progress they have made to impact the community.

“We just appreciate all of everybody’s support in the community and we are just so thankful for everyone,” Carr added.

The House of Hope plans to officially close its doors on May 19. The women’s residential program will remain open.

