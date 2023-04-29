MSU settles for split against Minot State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State softball team (29-17) is down to its final weekend of regular-season action before the start of Thursday’s NSIC tournament.

On Saturday, McKayla Armbruster and the Mavericks shutout Minot State 1-0 in the first game of their doubleheader. In game two, the Beavers got revenge, defeating MSU 5-0.

The purple and gold are set to finish out their regular-season schedule on Sunday at home with a doubleheader against the University of Mary beginning at 11 a.m.

