MSU settles for split against Minot State
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State softball team (29-17) is down to its final weekend of regular-season action before the start of Thursday’s NSIC tournament.
On Saturday, McKayla Armbruster and the Mavericks shutout Minot State 1-0 in the first game of their doubleheader. In game two, the Beavers got revenge, defeating MSU 5-0.
The purple and gold are set to finish out their regular-season schedule on Sunday at home with a doubleheader against the University of Mary beginning at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.