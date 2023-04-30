Your Photos
Drier, warmer week ahead

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 4/29/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Showers have been scattered around the region today, and will be starting to fade away as we enter the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, wind speeds will be picking up and we could see wind gusts up to 40mph. This is expected to continue for the next several days.

Scattered showers are also possible tomorrow, with some of our Eastern counties possibly seeing a snowflake or two mixed in. Luckily, with rising temperatures, accumulation is minimal, if any, and will turn into rain by lunchtime. Later in the day, isolated showers could begin to pop up.

This week, we will be treated to sunshine and warming temperatures along with dry conditions. We could see temperatures in the 60s and 70s by late week. Our next rain chance after tomorrow isn’t until Friday and into next weekend.

