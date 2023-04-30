Sunny, windy and warmer days ahead

The system that brought clouds, wind, showers and cool temperatures over the weekend is moving out. The only thing that is going to stick around for a couple of extra days is the wind. Otherwise, we are looking forward to sunshine, dry conditions, and gradually warming temperatures throughout the upcoming week.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and windy, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind, warmer temperatures and dry conditions will lead to an elevated grassland fire danger risk. Be careful with fire and avoid burning over the next couple of days.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be the nicest days of the week, with lots of sunshine, light wind, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances will increase a bit as we head into next weekend, but our longer-range models are suggesting the temperatures will remain mild.

