Annual Tri-Fest in Montgomery held over the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Tri Fest that is held in Montgomery went on this weekend to showcase Rock music put on by Tri-CIty United High School students.

“This year, it’s taken that next step up and it’s and it’s really, really good,” exclaimed Carey Langer, Director of Tri-Fest. “These kids have done some amazing things.”

Every last weekend in April, the Tri-Fest which is held at Tri-City United High School, is meant to showcase students interested in all forms of music.

“The community brings all of the performers together and we all kind of have, like, a family type bond from it,” said Danessa Buckingham, a vocalist for Tri-Fest. “I just like how singing like can affect people and, like, how it can make people feel.”

The choreography, band, and music was all centered around the students allowing them to learn more about their art skill.

“I’ve learned how to be, like, quick with transitions between songs and when and when to be professional,” explained Jack Urtuzuastegui, a band player for Tri-Fest.

Danessa Buckingham, a senior at Tri-City United High School and a vocalist for the Tri-Fest expressed why she loves the impact that singing has.

Urtuzuastegui, also a senior at Tri-City United High School, and apart of the band for the Tri-Fest, expressed how important being involved with an event like this was for him.

“[I] Just have a lot of fun and I’m very fortunate that I get to do something like this,” said Urtuzuastegui. “Music is my passion; so it means a lot to me. So, you know, it just makes me happy because I get to do what I love and I’m so glad that I am able to do what I love.”

As far as Langer is concerned, it’s music that makes the world go ‘round.

“It’s a wonderful experience that we get a chance to make music together,” said Langer. “And for whatever reason, those kind of relationships that are built around music-- they just last forever.”

The Tri-Fest is the last Wednesday of every April.

