A breezy start to a sunny, warm week

Breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday, while sunshine remains and temperatures continue to increase.

Warm and breezy conditions combined with low humidity will lead to an elevated grassland fire danger risk.

Wind will decrease and temperatures will continue to climb, leading to several pleasant springlike days later this week.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild, but shower chances will increase by the weekend and into next week.

It is May 1st, and I think that spring has finally arrived. While it will be a windy start, sunshine and pleasant temperatures are in the forecast for most of the upcoming week.



The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy, with highs in the mid-50s. Northwesterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely. Tonight will be clear and breezy, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s by daybreak. Tuesday will be similar, just slightly warmer and slightly less windy, with highs near 60 degrees and northwesterly wind gusts pushing 25 to 30 mph.



The wind and warm temperatures, combined with low humidity, have created an elevated grassland fire danger risk that will be an issue through at least Tuesday. Don’t burn, and be careful with anything related to fire. With conditions like this, any fire that starts can get out of control and spread very quickly. The wind will die down by Wednesday, but warmer temperatures and low humidity will continue to keep the fire danger risk at an elevated level.



By Wednesday, we will finally get a taste of the sunny, warm, calm spring weather we have all been waiting for. And this time, it should last for at least a few days. High temps will climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday and Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s.



Our pattern will begin to change a bit by the weekend, with scattered showers returning for Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that this time, our pattern change does not involve temperatures dragging us back to February-esque frigidity. As of now, it looks like the temperatures will stay around or above average for this time of year through the weekend and well into next week.

