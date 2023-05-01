The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota celebrates eighth birthday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is inviting the public to help celebrate its eighth birthday.

The museum first opened at its current location on May 1, 2015.

A variety of birthday-themed events will be held all week-long, including a magic show, a bubble bash, and more.

For a full list of events, head to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota website to see

This year, the museum expects to see more than 115,000 guests and at least 150 school group visits.

