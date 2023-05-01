Your Photos
Highway intersection improvements begin

This summer’s projects include adding a second turn lane on southbound Hwy 169 at the intersection with Hwy 22 to create a dual turn lane.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway intersection improvements begin today in St. Peter.

This summer’s projects include adding a second turn lane on southbound Hwy 169 at the intersection with Hwy 22 to create a dual turn lane.

A J-Turn will be constructed at the intersection with Hwy 99.

During the first phase of construction, Hwy 169 traffic will be reduced to two-way in the southbound lane.

Hwy 22 south of St. Peter will be detoured.

In the second phase of construction, expected in July, Hwy 99 west of St. Peter will be closed.

More information is available on the project website.

