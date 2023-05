MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State Mavericks softball team completed their sweep against in the University of Mary Marauders at home Sunday evening.

The Mavericks won the first game 8-0 in five innings. In the second game, they went on to win 6-0.

The NSIC tournament begins Wednesday in Rochester. Game opponent and times are TBA.

