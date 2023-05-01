North Mankato Police Reserves looking for volunteers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As public events in the area begin to ramp up for the season, the North Mankato Police Reserves are searching for more volunteers.

As far as Chief of North Mankato Police Reserves Dave Krueger is concerned, the call for volunteers never ends.

“We’re always looking for new ones,” said Kruger. “Always.”

The North Mankato Police Reserves is an opportunity for people to get involved assisting in events happening around the area. They are actively looking for more reserve officers.

Krueger shared the benefits of joining.

“I would really try to get them to do it,” encouraged Kruger. “It is it is a lot of fun. When we do our events here, we do our business and we get our business done. But we also have a lot of fun while we’re doing it. Our group is so close and so tight that we all get along so well -- and it’s a lot of fun.”

Instead of the standard 20 reserve officers, the Reserves now only have 10 officers.

“We do have students that are going to like MSU and going to be police officers and what that means for them is it’s a it’s a build a career builder for them,” said Kruger. “It’s good experience for them as well. They can put it on a resume at a later date when they go past get done with their schooling and stuff. It it really can teach them a lot of things.”

Tony Dittrich, a Police reserve officer shares what he believes the importance of being part of an organization like this is.

“I think it’s important that we have a face in the community that we get cooperation so they see the police as being someone that’s that’s assisting them in the community,” explained Dittrich. “So, for North Mankato, I think it’s important that we get we get more presence out there.”

They are currently taking applications and going through the interview process.

For those interested, applications are available online or at the Police Annex.

