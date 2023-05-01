Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Road closures for right-of-way restorations work

Portions of Val Imm Drive and Warren Street will be temporarily closed for right-of-way restoration work.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for commuters In Mankato this week: portions of Val Imm Drive and Warren Street will be temporarily closed for right-of-way restoration work.

The portion of Val Imm Dr., between Ellis Ave. and Highland Ave., will close today at around 7 a.m.

Warren Dr., between Birchwood St. and Balcerzak Dr., is set to close this Wednesday -- also at 7 a.m.

Both roads are expected to reopen in around two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

A variety of birthday-themed events will be held all week-long, including a magic show, a...
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota celebrates eighth birthday
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the next TRIAD meeting is scheduled...
TRIAD partnership returns to Le Sueur County
TRIAD partnership returns to Le Sueur County
Windy conditions to start the week followed by pleasant temperatures, sunshine ahead of weekend...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-1-2023 - clipped version