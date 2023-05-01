Road closures for right-of-way restorations work
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for commuters In Mankato this week: portions of Val Imm Drive and Warren Street will be temporarily closed for right-of-way restoration work.
The portion of Val Imm Dr., between Ellis Ave. and Highland Ave., will close today at around 7 a.m.
Warren Dr., between Birchwood St. and Balcerzak Dr., is set to close this Wednesday -- also at 7 a.m.
Both roads are expected to reopen in around two weeks.
