Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A staff member at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake was seriously hurt in what authorities are calling an “unprovoked” attack at the facility Monday afternoon.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 1:23 p.m.

According to MSOP spokespeople, the 53-year-old male staff member was performing rounds when the client allegedly approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a heavy object.

After the staff member collapsed, the client continued beating and kicking him in the head as other staff members rushed to his aid.

Sheriff’s deputies, ambulance staff, and firefighters responded to the facility.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Neither Carlton County authorities or MSOP spokespeople had an update on his condition as of Monday evening.

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers,” MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said in a statement Monday night.

The client allegedly involved in the assault is a 29-year-old man, according to authorities.

He was arrested and taken to the Carlton County Jail.

He’s expected to be charged with assault.

Several agencies are investigating the incident.

Counselors and other resources have been made available to staff involved in the incident and anyone who may need extra support.

