TRIAD partnership returns to Le Sueur County

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announces the return of TRIAD.

TRIAD is a partnership between local law enforcement, community groups and senior citizens with the goal of reducing crime that targets the elderly population.

The partnership helps promote and facilitates communication between law enforcement and seniors in the community.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason has invited all Le Sueur County Senior Citizens to the next TRIAD meeting set to take place May 11th at the Le Sueur County Justice Center from 10 to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.