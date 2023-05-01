Windy but pleasant, showers return this weekend

Windy conditions will stick around through the start of the week despite sunshine and pleasant temperatures mixed in, showers return by this weekend.

Today will be on the windy side with sunshine and mild temperatures mixed in. Winds will increase up to 30 mph by this afternoon with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Despite the strong winds, skies will be on the sunny side with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-50s across the area. Tonight will remain breezy as winds reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times while temperatures dip to a low around 36 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain windy and sunny with mild temperatures sticking around. Skies will be mostly sunny as winds continue to reach up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs rising into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with a light breeze sticking around as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will finally get a break from the strong winds as skies remain sunny and temperatures stay on the pleasant side. Winds will die down to around 10 mph with sunshine and highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s. Some areas may even reach the low-70s by the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with sunshine through the first half of the day before partly cloudy skies move in later in the evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-70s across the area with a very light breeze returning to the area. Winds are projected to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-60s and winds remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning. A stray shower or two is possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a breeze in the area and a chance for some scattered showers. Shower chances will be on and off throughout the day with totals remaining rather light. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the mid-60s as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and on and off scattered showers possible. Temperatures will be more pleasant despite the cloudy skies and rain chances with highs hovering in the low-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night may have a few more showers in the area before they fizzle out leaving behind mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Early next week is looking to teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with warming temperatures. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s with a light breeze ranging between 10 and 20 mph through the start of the week. We may see occasional gusts reach up to 30 mph. Temperatures overnight will remain cool to mild as they dip into the mid-50s by the next morning.

