3M laying off 1,100 employees at headquarters

The company has said pandemic-era supply chain problems have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped. That means they now no longer need as much staff.(Jim Mone | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M plans to lay off more than 1,000 employees at its Maplewood site.

The company says it will begin terminating 1,100 employees at its Maplewood site on June 30.

The notice was given to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development yesterday, as required by federal law.

While employees are being laid off, 3M says the Maplewood site will remain open.

The announcement comes as the manufacturer shared plans to lay off 6,000 employees worldwide amid restructuring.

The company has said pandemic-era supply chain problems have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped.

That means they now no longer need as much staff.

