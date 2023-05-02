Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body discovered during missing person search

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near 40-year-old Jason Dimler's truck. Dimler. Officials say Dimler was last seen at his home around 8 p.m. in the evening on April 26.(MNBCA)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPICER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Kandiyohi County discover a body in Ringo Lake during a search for a missing man of rural Spicer.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near 40-year-old Jason Dimler’s truck.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office where law enforcement says an official identification will be made.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released when the autopsy is complete and ask for support for the Dimler family during the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

FILE - Foster Care Month is an opportunity to recognize foster parents for providing care and...
Foster parents recognized for offering stability for families
FILE — The spring’s inconsistent weather has put many farmers behind schedule, and many are...
Spring planting underway
The spring’s inconsistent weather has put many farmers behind schedule, and many are hoping to...
Spring planting underway
Foster parents recognized for offering stability for families