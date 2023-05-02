Body discovered during missing person search

SPICER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Kandiyohi County discover a body in Ringo Lake during a search for a missing man of rural Spicer.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near 40-year-old Jason Dimler’s truck.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office where law enforcement says an official identification will be made.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released when the autopsy is complete and ask for support for the Dimler family during the ongoing investigation.

