Court records: MSOP client involved in attack has history of violent behavior at Moose Lake facility

MOOSE LAKE, MN -- Court records show the client accused of brutally attacking a Minnesota Sex Offender Program staff member in Moose Lake Monday has a history of violence at the facility.

Nicolas Aron-Jones, 29, was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities say he struck a staff member with a heavy object.

The 53-year-old staff member, who was doing rounds at the time of the attack, collapsed and Aron-Jones allegedly continued beating him in the head.

The staff member, who MSOP spokespeople say they cannot identify for confidentiality reasons, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Without his name, Northern News Now has not been able to check on his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, MSOP spokespeople confirmed a second staff member trying to stop the attack also received minor injuries.

Aron-Jones is expected to be charged in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Northern News Now looked into Aron-Jones’ criminal history and it appears he’s been involved in a number of violent incidents during his time at MSOP.

In May 2016, he was convicted of assault for spitting on a security counselor and hitting him in his hand, stomach, and head. He also threatened to kill staff, broke a ping-pong table and threw a chair at a TV.

According to court documents, in June 2017, “without warning,” Aron-Jones assaulted another security counselor who was knocked unconscious. Aron-Jones then kicked him several times while he was on the ground.

In March 2019, Aron-Jones apparently got upset after being told he was going to receive a behavioral expectation report. He then placed a wooden hairbrush in a sock and started swinging it around at objects in the area. He also threatened to kill staff.

Then in March 2020, while being escorted around the facility in handcuffs, court documents show he started threatening staff, while kicking and spitting on them. He also bit one staff member’s hand and made them bleed.

Northern News Now reached out to MSOP leaders to ask about that history and why Aron-Jones was housed in their facility versus being sentenced to prison time.

In a statement, MSOP spokespeople said data privacy laws prohibit them from answering client-specific questions, but generally speaking, they said clients who are convicted of serious assaults and other crimes while at MSOP can be, and have been, sentenced to prison.

“In most cases, they serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison just like anyone else convicted of a crime and then are returned to MSOP to continue treatment because they remain under a civil commitment and can only be discharged from the program by the court,” MSOP spokespeople wrote.

Court records show Aron-Jones also has several other convictions dating back to 2012, but it was not immediately clear why he was ordered to complete treatment at MSOP.

According to the state’s website, the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program “provides comprehensive services to individuals who have been court-ordered to receive sex offender treatment.”

They say most MSOP clients have completed prison sentences and are civilly committed by the courts and placed in treatment for a period of time.

Clients generally begin treatment at the MSOP facility in Moose Lake, where they “acquire skills through active participation in group therapy and are provided opportunities to demonstrate meaningful change through participation in rehabilitative services, including education, therapeutic recreational activities and vocational programs.”

After “successfully progressing in treatment in Moose Lake,” MSOP transfers clients to its St. Peter facility to complete treatment and begin working toward provisional discharge and reintegration into society.

While not a prison, the Moose Lake facility contains several security measures:

“There are hundreds of monitored security cameras strategically positioned throughout the campus and security staff on duty to supervise and monitor clients 24/7. All staff who interact with clients carry radios and can quickly call for assistance when needed. We have a well-trained and equipped incident response team that can act quickly in emergency situations. And we have safety policies and procedures that are regularly reviewed, revised and implemented to maintain and improve safe conditions for staff and clients,” MSOP spokespeople wrote.

“Unlike prison, clients are not locked in their rooms at MSOP, but have varying levels of liberty,” MSOP spokespeople continued. “The unit where clients live and their freedom to move about the campus is based on behavior. The program uses a multi-tier system to assign clients increasing levels of movement.

Clients at the highest level can leave their rooms in the morning and go about their day (meals, recreational activities, religious services, individual and group therapy sessions, jobs) mostly self-directed and return to their units by an appointed time in the evening.

The program operates two small “behavioral units” for clients who are exhibiting problem behaviors. The four-room units are staffed differently and more intensely monitored. Clients cannot leave behavioral units except under certain circumstances (medical appointments, for instance) and must be escorted. Behavioral units are intended for short-term stays while a plan is developed and implemented to get the clients back on track and they can be moved safely back onto other residential units.

The program also has “high-security areas,” which are single rooms to which clients are placed and restricted after loss of behavioral control or involved in serious incidents like assaults on staff or other clients. As a treatment program licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, MSOP is subject to statues and rules which limit the extent to which clients may be placed in a high-security area.

Clients can be moved from one unit to another as needed or have their liberties reduced at any time based on their behavior.”

The state’s Department of Human Services’ internal investigation unit is now conducting its own review of Monday’s incident.

In a statement, MSOP’s executive director Nancy Johnston said they are “deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack.”

“I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker,” she wrote. “Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers.”

MSOP leaders say counselors and other resources have been made available to staff involved in the incident and anyone who may need extra support.

From 2019 through March of 2023, MSOP spokespeople say there have been 13 incidents resulting in “OSHA-recordable injuries to staff due to client aggression.”

An OSHA-recordable injury is one that includes a work-related injury that results in:

· Fatality

· Loss of consciousness, days away from work, restricted work, or transfer to another job.

· Medical treatment beyond first aid

· Fractured or cracked bones or teeth or punctured eardrums

There are other cases where clients behave aggressively toward staff, but MSOP spokespeople said those incidents don’t result in serious injury.

