Foster parents recognized for offering stability for families

Foster Care Month is an opportunity to recognize foster parents for providing care and stability to children across Minnesota.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Foster parents are also being recognized throughout the month of May.

Children in crisis often experience mental health challenges from trauma and family disruption.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, mental and behavioral health are the most significant unmet health needs for youth in foster care.

In 2022, more than 11,000 children and young adults in Minnesota experienced out-of-home care.

