Jonas Brothers heading to the MN State Fair

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Everyone’s favorite brothers are coming to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Grandstand on Friday, September 1.

The band recently released a new single “Waffle House” off of their new album “The Album” which is set to be released on May 12.

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After an almost six-year break, the boys released “Sucker,” the 5x-platinum single, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2019.

The song became the first No. 1 for the band and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century.

They then went on to release “Chasing Happiness,” an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third No. 1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling “Happiness Begins.”

The concert will be reserved seating at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

Tickets range from $207, $127, $97, and $77 depending on the area of the seats.

You can register now here until Saturday, May 6 for a chance at verified fan presale tickets.

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

