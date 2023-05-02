Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jonas Brothers heading to the MN State Fair

From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform...
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Everyone’s favorite brothers are coming to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Grandstand on Friday, September 1.

The band recently released a new single “Waffle House” off of their new album “The Album” which is set to be released on May 12.

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After an almost six-year break, the boys released “Sucker,” the 5x-platinum single, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2019.

The song became the first No. 1 for the band and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century.

They then went on to release “Chasing Happiness,” an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third No. 1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling “Happiness Begins.”

The concert will be reserved seating at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

Tickets range from $207, $127, $97, and $77 depending on the area of the seats.

You can register now here until Saturday, May 6 for a chance at verified fan presale tickets.

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Enactus club president John Sadaka proudly shares his Lebanese culture with others, which is...
New Bethany Lutheran College club aims to help club president’s hometown in Lebanon
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Gov. Walz visits hatchery, highlights budget plans
Gov. Walz Visits a Hatchery in St. Paul
Gov. Walz visits hatchery, highlights budget plans
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited a 129-year-old fish hatchery in the St. Paul area, hoping...
Gov. Walz visits hatchery, highlights budget plans