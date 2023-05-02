Your Photos
Mankato home damaged by fire Tuesday

The city says improperly disposed smoking materials are the cause of a fire at a home on Mankato's 6th street Tuesday morning.
The city says improperly disposed smoking materials are the cause of a fire at a home on Mankato’s 6th street Tuesday morning.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says improperly disposed smoking materials are the cause of a fire at a home on Mankato’s 6th street Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the city, firefighters were called to the fire just after 9 AM Tuesday to 1304 N. Sixth Street.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was on the structure’s exterior. The city says the fire was stopped before it could go inside of the structure. No one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

