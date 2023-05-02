New Bethany Lutheran College club aims to help club president’s hometown in Lebanon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A professor at Bethany Lutheran College (BLC) recently brought an entrepreneurial-action club to campus.

Now, the club’s student president is bringing its mission back to his hometown in Lebanon, helping those who live nearly 6,200 miles away in a big way.

“The Lebanese people, like, it’s such a loving and amazing culture and it’s like the stuff that that they’re going through,” said John Sadaka, Sophomore President of Enactus at BLC. “The stuff that they’re going is nothing anybody should go through.”

Sadaka proudly shares his Lebanese culture with others, which is why the Enactus club has decided to supply Sadaka’s hometown of Barsa, Lebanon, with electricity to meet basic needs for families, such as allowing for running water.

“I went into Lebanon last summer and I seen how horrible everything was,” lamented Sadaka. “There was the currency losing its value and people not being able to afford electricity.”

The team wants to install solar panels in the local church, then to a few homes, and, eventually, the whole town of 80 households.

“I want to change the world,” said Sadaka. “I want to start with the church. I want to start with my community.”

Sadaka will return to Lebanon this summer to get ideas on how to lay out the groundwork for the project.

“With the end of the school year approaching, this was kind of just to set in the blueprint now,” said Sadaka. “I’m thinking its going to cost $15,000 to $20,000, hopefully. We’re still trying to figure out the demographics of that.”

Associate Professor of Business, Kenneth Johnson credits the close-knit setting of smaller schools for the club’s willingness to help out their president.

“Small schools tend to do really good,” explained Johnson. “Smaller schools even win the National Exposition a lot of times and I think it has to do with the faculty attention of the ability of the advisors to get to know their students and bring out the best in them.”

Johnson also shares the philanthropic wishes of the Enactus club, which is why he helped Sadaka and others start up the club and project.

“Without students, I can’t do it,” said Johnson. “And I was waiting for the right student at the right time -- and it’s been John.”

When the next academic semester starts in the fall, the Enactus Club will resume this project.

One of their goals will be to work on building financial support.

The group meets in Bethany’s newly renovated entrepreneurship center in Luther Hall.

