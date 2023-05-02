Your Photos
Red Flag Warning until 8pm Tuesday for critical fire danger

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Minnesota and northern Iowa until 8 pm due to critical fire weather conditions. The combination of strong wind gusts, dry vegetation, and low humidity has created an elevated risk for wildfires. The warning is issued as a precautionary measure to alert residents to the potential danger and encourage them to take necessary precautions.

People should avoid outdoor activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as campfires or any kind of burning, using outdoor power tools, driving in fields or other dry vegetation, and please don’t throw cigarette butts out of your vehicle window. Under these conditions, any fire that sparks can get out of control and spread quickly. The Red Flag Warning is a reminder that fire safety should always be a top priority, especially during dry and windy conditions.

KEYC News Now Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable says that fire weather conditions will improve as the wind decreases by Wednesday and the humidity increases later this week.

