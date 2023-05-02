RED FLAG WARNING: Winds to calm down Wednesday

A mix of dry conditions, warm temperatures, and strong winds has lead to a red flag warning for Tuesday before winds are projected to calm down by Wednesday.

Today will be on the sunny side with winds sticking around the area. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low-60s, but winds will remain rather strong between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Due to the warmer temperatures, lack of humidity, and strong winds, a red flag warning will be in effect from 12 pm today until 8 pm tonight. When a red flag warning is issued, it means we are under critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that start will spread rapidly. It is advised to be extremely careful with fire, outdoor burning is not advised, and those who smoke should not flick their cigarettes out the window once done as this could lead to a rapidly spreading wild fire. Winds will finally calm down late tonight as skies remain clear and temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be pleasant with more sunshine, warm temperatures, and light winds finally in the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day and night as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant. Despite the sunshine expected in the area, a few pop up showers and/or thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be fantastic with highs hovering in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours as winds remain relatively light, reaching up to 15 mph. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some early morning sun before clouds quickly move into the area. As clouds move in, showers will start to move across the area through the afternoon hours. Showers are projected to be rather light and spotty. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s with winds reaching up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times possible. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-50s overnight with a few scattered showers lingering in the area.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy as a breeze returns to the area. We are looking at more scattered showers on and off throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper-60s and winds reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy with more prominent showers throughout the day. Showers will be more consistent throughout the day and overnight hours. Temperatures will still be pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. Sunday night will dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning as showers continue, but gradually become lighter and more scattered.

Monday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon and late night showers possible. Showers will be rather light and scattered across the area. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s as winds become breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be very similar with pleasant temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s across the area with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night will dip into the upper-50s.

Thursday will remain partly cloudy, though we have a chance for a few scattered showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low-70s. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. A few scattered showers remain possible overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

