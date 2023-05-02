Say goodbye to the wind: Sunny, warmer days ahead

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through this evening for critical fire weather conditions caused by low humidity and strong wind gusts.

Wednesday will be sunny, warmer and a lot less windy.

Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers are possible by late week and through the weekend, but temperatures will remain above average through the weekend and into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, windy and warm. High temps will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s with strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon into this evening for critical fire weather conditions caused by the wind and low humidity. Be careful with fire today; any fire that starts can easily get out of control and spread quickly under these conditions.

Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s by daybreak. Wednesday will be sunny, warmer and not windy with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be similar, just warmer with highs in the 70s. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this weekend, but overall it should still be a pretty nice weekend. There will still be some sunshine and plenty of dry time and temperatures will remain mild. Hives will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday with mid 70s possible on Sunday.

Spring might actually be here to stay this time. Our long range forecast models are suggesting that high temps will remain in the upper 60s to 70s through much of next week.

