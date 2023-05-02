Your Photos
Third stabbing reported in California university town

Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a third stabbing attack in less than a week.

The latest happened Monday at a transient camp near the University of California Davis.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times through a tent.

The woman is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen running away.

UC Davis is working with agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas to search for the suspect using drones and canines.

On Monday, the university announced it has added extra security and increased transportation to escort students off campus.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

