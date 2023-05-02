Your Photos
Tou Thao convicted in death of George Floyd

A judge found former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Tou Thao was the last of the four former officers facing judgment in state court in connection with George Floyd’s killing.

Thao had already been convicted in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

He rejected a plea agreement and, instead of going to trial, let Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill render a verdict based on written filings by each side and evidence presented in previous cases.

The judge’s 177-page ruling, filed Monday night, was released Tuesday.

Cahill ruled there was “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that Thao’s actions were “not authorized by law.”

Thao will be sentenced August 7th.

Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021 and later pleaded guilty in the federal case.

Two other officers — J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and were convicted with Thao in their federal case.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

